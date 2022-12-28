FLORENCE — Lawrence Gilbert Watkins died December 20, 2022. Public viewing will be today from noon to 6 p.m. at Saints Funeral Home. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Rogersville, 955 Co. Rd. 610. Entombment will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence.

