FLORENCE — Lawrence Hale Conwill, 93 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was a professor and the Dean of the College of Business at the University of North Alabama, where he was active in the Institute of Management Accountants. He was actively involved in the support of Underwood Petersville Fire Department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Korean War veteran and was a member of Northwood United Methodist Church for 64 years.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Northwood United Methodist Church from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m., a funeral service will immediately follow with Reverend Scott Coats officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park with Military honors.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Doris Conwill; parents, Presley and Dora Conwill; sisters, Mabel Hood, Hazel McDonald, and Nelda Justice; and brother, Edsel Conwill.
Mr. Conwill is survived by his son, Larry Conwill, Huntsville; daughter, Lynn Hogan (Paul), Hartselle; sister, Jimmie Conwill, Amory, MS; grandchildren, Jennifer and Allison Hogan, Josh, Clay and Kristin Conwill; two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Wiley Belew, Chris Alim, Joe Whitenton, Clay Conwill, Josh Conwill and Drake Larson. Honorary pallbearer will be Bob McDonald.
