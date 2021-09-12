MOULTON — Lawrence Terry, 53, died September 9, 2021. The graveside service will be at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting the family. Lawrence was the husband of Laurie Terry.

