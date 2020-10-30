FLORENCE — Skeets McGregor, 92, of Florence, died October 27, 2020. He was born to Walt and Mary Ann (Willis) McGregor on February 14, 1928, in Wolf Springs, Lawrence County, Alabama. He passed away peacefully at his home in Florence after an extended illness. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Pelham, Jack, Horace, Tom, and Shorty; sister, Dessie (who died as a toddler); nieces, Anita McGregor and Shirley McGregor Woodson, and nephew, Dale McGregor.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann (Morrison) McGregor; daughter, Kelly M. Ford (Bill) of Florence; son, Stuart (Ashley Peters) of Tuscaloosa; grandson, Josh Ford (Parris Yester Ford) of Killen, and greatgrandchildren Cahlan, Ella, and Evie Ford. He is also survived by beloved nieces, Betty Tortora, Doris Cofield, Jeanette Cole, Mary Alice Brackin, and Judy Frost, and nephew, Brian McGregor, and their families.
Skeets (aka Granddog, Lawrence, L.W., Junior, Mac) was first and foremost a Christian, who loved his Lord and worshipped faithfully as a Southern Baptist. He was valedictorian of his graduating class at Hatton High School and was voted all-county and all-district in basketball three consecutive years. He graduated in 1946 and subsequently served two, two-year tours in the U.S. Army, including two years stateside during the Korean War.
He attended Florence State Teachers College on the GI Bill and with loans from his family. He played basketball at FSTC for three years, was elected Mr. FSTC in 1954, met Ann, and graduated in 1956. In 1988, he retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s National Fertilizer Development Center in Muscle Shoals after 28 years of dedicated service. He was a life-long coon hunter and was a past president of the Muscle Shoals Coon Hunters Club. His favorite breeds were walkers and black and tans, but he respected any good hound that would not chase deer or follow a cold trail, regardless of breed or pedigree. He loved nature and enjoyed small game hunting, visiting his farm in Lawrence County, driving country roads, visiting friends (especially those with coon dogs), and hunting arrowheads with his son. He was elected to the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.
The family wishes to thank his primary physician, Dr. Danny McFall and his staff, and Dr. Dwight Matthew of Shoals Kidney and Hypertension Center, for their compassionate care during the latter years of his life. We also wish to thank Adult Sitters, Inc., especially Glenda, Frances, Vashni, Pam, Kim, and Marquetta, the staff of The Cottages, ECM Hospital, NAMC, Shoals Home Health, The Summit at Mitchell-Hollingsworth, and Kindred Hospice for fixing his wounds, easing his pain, and providing comfort to him and to the family.
There will be a brief graveside service at Greenview Cemetery in Florence at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family. Anyone who wishes to honor his memory is encouraged to tell a clean joke, say a kind word to someone, assist someone in need, or donate to a charity of your choice.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
