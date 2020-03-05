TUSCUMBIA — Lawson Garth Jr., 66, died March 2, 2020. Public viewing will be 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Petersville MB Church, Florence. He will lie in the sancturary one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peters Cemetery in Florence.

