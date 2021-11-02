HALEYVILLE — Leah Shae Miles Fisher, 32, died October 25, 2021. Gathering of family and friends: Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

