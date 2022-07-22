SPRUCE PINE — Leamon Eugene Sumerel, age 87, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Brentwood Retirement Community.
Leamon retired from Reynolds Metals after 38 years. He was a member of the Gravel Hill Church of Christ. He enjoyed his farm and his garden work. He loved to hunt and fish, especially with his friends and grandchildren. He was a lifelong Belgreen Bulldog fan attending many sports events over the years. He also loved Alabama football. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shellie Hester Sumerel; and parents, Willard and Inez (Rickard) Sumerel.
Leamon leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Tilda Sumerel, Ginger Sumerel Guinn (James); grandchildren, Ashley Guinn Burchell (Adam), Braxton Guinn (Katie), Casey Guinn Stewart (Trace); great-grandchildren, Adley, Ellynn, and Liles Burchell, Luke and Sadie Kate Guinn, Brady and Annaliese Stewart; and a host of friends and cousins.
The visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. The pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Brentwood Retirement Community staff, Hospice of North Alabama; Cottage of the Shoals; and Amedisys Home Health for the love and care shown to our family.
