SHEFFIELD — Leamon Murphy Sr., 97, also known as Birmingham, died March 29, 2023. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Florence. Interment will follow in Pearsall Cemetery.

