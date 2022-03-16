MUSCLE SHOALS — Leanna Laree “Raley” Burcham, 50, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. There will be a memorial service at East Colbert Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, David G. Raley; and grandparents.
She is survived by her mother, Billie Jo Raley; daughter, Anna Dawson (Stacey Ray), and son, Roy Burcham; grandchildren, Sawyer Rose Wilbanks, Haven Brooke Burcham, Posey Marie Dawson, Sawyer Ray Dawson, Walker Ray Dawson, Paisley Lynn Dawson, and Ruby M. Malone.
Special thank you to the staff at North Alabama Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, and especially to everyone that prayed for her, it meant so much to our family.
