RED BAY — Lebern H. Barksdale, 65, died August 21, 2021. Funeral service is 3:30 p.m. Monday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial is in Halltown Cemetery. Visitation is Monday, 2 p.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.

