HACKLEBURG — Leburn Berry Hudson, 88, passed away Friday March 24, 2023. Visitation will be held on Monday March 27, 2023 2 p.m., until service time beginning at 4 p.m., at Union Hill Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

