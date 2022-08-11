FLORENCE — Lee Andrew Roach, Jr., 88, died August 8, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at noon at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence. The public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

