DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Lee Burden Osborn, 67, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Vina, AL. He attended Samford University School of Law and practiced law for over 20 years.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Lee Osborn (Tamra); a grandson, Nathan Ridge Osborn and stepchildren, Casey Pardue and LeeAnn Hicks Adams.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda Jan Osborn and his parents, Oscar Lee and Laura Burden Osborn.
