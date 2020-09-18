KILLEN
Lee Butler, 85, of Killen passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Butler was a graduate of Coffee High School. He retired from Reynolds Metals after 32-plus years of work. He was a 50-plus year member of the Killen Lions Club, longtime member of Killen United Methodist Church, and member of Gideons International. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Steven Butler and grandson, Sam Butler.
He is survived by his loving wife, Johnnie Butler; grandchildren, Max Butler, Spencer Butler, and Molly Butler of Idaho. Several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama for the wonderful loving care that was provided.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the food ministry of Killen United Methodist Church, The Gideons International, P.O. Box 7, Lexington, Alabama 35648, or to a charity of your choice.
Due to the health issues, there will be no formal visitation or services.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
