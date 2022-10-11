TUSCUMBIA — Lee Clifton “L.C.” Smith, 78, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Visitation will be today, October 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Kenneth Bond and Bro. Tim Griffin officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Springs Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
L.C. was a member of Hook Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for several years. He will be missed by family, friends, and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Verna Smith.
L.C. is survived by his wife, Martha L. Smith; children, Kimberly R. Beaver, SaDawn L. Grimes, and William L. Smith (Vicki); brothers, Marion “Doc” Smith and Donald G. “Duck” Smith; sister, Jan Palmer (Phillip); grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson (Shane), Jessica Byrd (Josh), Kayla Brewer (Dustin), Jordan Beaver, Jon Smith, and Amanda Smith; great-grandchildren, Carson Whitten, Maddie Anderson, Myla Anderson, Jackson Byrd, Evelyn “Evie” Brewer, and Alivia Brewer; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jon Smith, Shane Anderson, Dustin Brewer, Larry Pilkinton, Kenneth Pilkinton, Anthony McDonald, and Chris Smith. Don Lenz, Jackie Bevis, Carson Whitten, and Jackson Byrd will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice and Clearview Cancer Center for the exceptional care that L.C. received during his illness.
