NORTH COURTLAND — Lee Edward Pride, 65, died September 11, 2020. There funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, at First Missionary Baptist Church of Courtland. Burial will follow at Courtland Cemetery. Public viewing will be Monday from 10-6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

