AUBURN — Lee R. Watkins, 78, Auburn, AL, formerly of Florence, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019 at his residence. He was a member of Tenth Street Church of Christ. He served as Captain in the United States Air Force. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Visitation will be Thursday October 10, 2019 at Greenview Funeral Home from 12-2 p.m. services to follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Watkins Family Cemetery with military funeral honors at graveside. Officiating will be Billy Warren and Bill Irby.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer J. and Velma Watkins; brother, William “Pete” Watkins; brother-in-law, Bobby Hudson; nephew, Tony Watkins.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Luvinia Smith, his high school sweetheart; sons, Jeffrey Watkins, Auburn, AL, Stephen Watkins, Athens, AL, Tracey Watkins (Dana), LaGrange, GA; brother, Ralph Watkins, Florence, AL; sisters, Stella Sherrod (David), Canton, GA, Pat Warren (Billy), Florence, AL, Euna Hudson, Florence, AL and Linda Daniel (Walt), Florence, AL; grandchildren, Reagan and Aubrey Watkins, Meghan Rogers (Sam), Brett Ables, Connor Watkins (fianceé, Emma), Kaitlyn Watkins, Ashley and Tyler Watkins; great-granddaughter, Raleigh Rogers.
Pallbearers will be Connor Watkins, Tyler Watkins, Meghan Rogers, Charles Watkins, David Sherrod, Jr., and Dennis Cofer.
Honorary Pallbearers will be cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
An online guest book may be viewed and signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
