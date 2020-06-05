FLORENCE — Leesa Rose Mills Ezell, 57 of Florence, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children and family. Leesa was a loving and devoted mother who adored her children. She modeled before them a life of selfless service. She was a passionate advocate for the hurting and underserved as well as a voice for those who had no voice. She volunteered for Safe Place, Rape Response, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children) and the Single’s Ministry at Woodmont Baptist Church. Leesa was a graduate of Mars Hill Bible School and the University of North Alabama. She was employed by NACOLG (Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments) as a Senior Employment Program Assistant and Court Referral Education Class Coordinator.
She is preceded in death by her father, Doyle Mills. She is survived by her son Mac Ezell; daughter, Mia Ezell; mother, Shirley Mills; brother, Frank Mills (Summer); sister, Leigh Ann Wells (Randy); nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and anyone who was fortunate enough to come in contact with her.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
