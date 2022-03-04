WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Leevona Culp Pulley, 90, died February 26, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until service time at Shackelford’s, Waynesboro. Funeral will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Culp Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Joseph Leaonard Pulley.

