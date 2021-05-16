FLORENCE — LEIGH ANN WACHTER — SEPT. 7, 1963 - MAY 1, 2021 — Survivors are son, Heath Turpen; granddaughter, Allison Turpen; grandson, Hayden Turpen; mother, Ollene Wachter; brother, Patrick Wachter; sister, Lorie Wachter Carson (Danny); and stepdaughter, Kaila Lupinacci. Preceding her in death are her father, Tom Wachter; and brother, Paul Wachter.
A celebration of life will be at Veterans Park on May 16th from 1 to 3 p.m. at shelter 3. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Legacy of Hope Alabama organ donation.
