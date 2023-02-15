KILLEN — Leigh Kimbrell Warren, 67, died February 14, 2023, A graveside service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, Cypress Inn, TN. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Gerald Warren.

