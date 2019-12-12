RUSSELLVILLE
Leila T. Norris, aged 103, of Russellville, AL passed from this life on December 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. with the memorial service on Saturday, December 14th at 11 a.m. with Bro. Jackie Richardson, Bro. Scott Richardson and Bro. Gary Patton officiating. Interment will be at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Russellville.
She was born in Prattville, AL on February 8, 1916 and grew up in Port Author, TX. In 1934, she went to Harding College, where she met Billy Norris. They were married on October 8, 1936.
Leila led the life of a preacher’s wife until Billy passed in 2011. They served with churches in Knoxville, TN, Montgomery, AL, Maryville, TN, Sparta, TN, Searcy, AR and Russellville, AL. In 1955, after moving to Russellville, she helped run two family businesses: Norris King Frosty and Norris Printing and Book Company. On her 100th birthday, Leila was presented the Key to the City of Russellville by the Mayor.
Leila was preceded in death by her husband of over 74 years, Billy Norris; parents, Samuel F. Timmerman and Fanny Garrett Timmerman; son Benjie Norris and daughter-in-law Mary Jane Norris; three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by daughter Bunny Richardson (Jackie); sons Tim Norris (Beverly) and Lanny Norris (Donna); grandchildren, Scott Richardson (Sheila), Lei-anne Hester (Jack), Becky Romine (Brent), Julie May (Steve), Amy Norris, Blake Norris (Julie), Blair Boyer, Jennifer Hunt (Buddy), Jeff Norris (Rachel); 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one brother, Garrett Timmerman (Emilie).
Pallbearers will be Jeff Norris, Stefan Richardson, Brandon Hester, Brock Hester, Gavin Richardson, Brock Romine, Samuel Norris, and Ben May.
The family wishes to thank and honor the ladies who took care of their loved one for their devoted service: Ashley Swinney, Shaun Seahorn, Trish Brazell, Elizabeth Armstrong, Sandi Strickland, Abby Burks and Brittany Seahorn.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Rustic Youth Camp, 3170 Shady Grove Road, Russellville, AL 35653.
