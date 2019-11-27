SHEFFIELD — Lela Alice “Jess” Landis, 91, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. A brief graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield. Reverend George “Butch” Lee will be officiating. Jess was a founding member of Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church in the Village in Sheffield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John David Starkey and Ida Bell Edmondson Starkey and all her siblings.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Charles “Gus” Landis; her daughter, Donna Landis Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Connie Landis; her grandchildren in birth order, Leigh Anne Landis and her husband, Brad Phillips, Brandon Landis and his girlfriend, Olivia Larkin, Aaron Landis and Ryan Smith.
Jess was born to Ida Bell Edmondson Starkey and John David Starkey and raised in the Maud community of Cherokee, Alabama. She graduated from Cherokee High School before attending Florence State Teachers College where she obtained her teaching certificate. She taught school briefly. She met her husband, and they married in 1957. She then became a full-time homemaker and proud gardener. She gave birth to her daughter, Donna, in 1958 and her son, Robbie, in 1962. She dearly loved and spoiled her grandchildren. Jess was very proud of her involvement in Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church and remained active for as long as she was able. Jess was a force of nature and fiercely independent. She participated in a local women’s rights march in the spring before her death at the age of 90. She was a deeply devoted wife and mother, who loved and mothered not only her own children and grandchildren but also many others throughout her life.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family appreciates the kindness of the staff and physicians of North Alabama Medical Center, especially Doctors Santiago, Rhuland, Lango, Hobbs, Bailey and Sapkota.
The family respectfully requests no flowers for the service. In lieu thereof, memorial gifts may be made to OnePlace of the Shoals.
