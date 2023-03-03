F.3.3.23 Lele Holderfield.jpg

ROGERSVILLE — Lela Belle Holderfield, 90 of Rogersville, passed away on March 1st, 2023. She was surrounded by family at her home. Services will be held at the Elkins East Chapel on March 5th at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon. Bro. Jeff Cruse will officiate the service, and the eulogy will be read by Mr. Gary Dan Williams. Burial will follow in Butler Cemetery in Killen.

