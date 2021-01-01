RUSSELLVILLE
Lela Mae Dawson, 84, of Russellville, AL passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. There will be a graveside service Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Gargis Cemetery in Russellville, AL. Brother Stanley Hargett will be officiating.
She loved flowers and enjoyed the great outdoors. She was known for cooking fantastic meals for her family and having her door open for anyone and everyone. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and her great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dawson; husband, Leon Myrick; stepsons, Dewayne Dawson and Robert Dawson; daughter, Juawana Myrick; grandson, Sam Hatton; granddaughter, Danielle Hatton; parents, brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Hatton (Sammy) and Julie Dawson; grandchildren, Jake Bradford (Karley) and Dru Bradford; great-grandson, River Bradford; sister, Jackie Coleman (Joe); brothers, Reynon Hacker (Myrtle) and Ace Hacker (Legia); numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Barbara Ann Johnson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
