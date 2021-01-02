RUSSELLVILLE — Lela Mae Dawson, 84, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020. There will be a graveside service Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Gargis Cemetery in Russellville, AL. Brother Stanley Hargett, will be officiating.

