FLORENCE — Lela Yvonne Cole Shook, 96, of Florence, AL, passed away November 13, 2022 at Florence Nursing and Rehab. Yvonne was a retired seamstress for Salant & Salant and M. Fine and a member of Lexington Baptist Church.
Yvonne is survived by her son, Paul Shook; daughters, Patricia Nugent, Diane Shook, and Faye Hammond; brother, Erpha Cole; sisters, Hazel Green, Janice Canerday, and Frances Wright; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard G. Shook; parents, William Edward Cole and Eva Odell Cosby Cole; sons, David Shook and James Adrian; brother, Elbert Cole; sister, Marie Ross.
There will be a graveside service held for Yvonne on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Bonnertown Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented