RUSSELLVILLE
Leland Earl Rea, age 63, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in a motorcycle accident.
Leland was a good and caring son who loved his Mama. He was a good PawPaw to his grandsons, Alex and Caleb. To know Leland was to love him. He loved his family and friends very much and loved riding motorcycles.
The visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, September 07, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 08, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Speaking at the funeral will be Lymann Rea and Richard “Lil Ritch” Aaron and Michael Darling. After a motorcycle procession, the burial will be in Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery (Frog Pond). A memorial ride will follow with friends and family after the cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Wilma Jean “Mama Rea”; his son, Lymann and “favorite” daughter-in-law, Hollie; grandsons, Alex “Bubba” and Caleb “Dub” and a countless number of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa Harris, Grandma and Grandpa Rea; and father, Earl Rea.
The pallbearers will be Charlie “Hawk” Hawkins, Doyle Young, Shannon Jones, Tim “Spud” Garett, Shawn Lindsey, Anthony “Happy” Jack, Donnie Pentic and Benji “Lil Rooster” Martin. The honorary pallbearers will be Tony Hurt, David “Pop Corn” McKelvey, Gary Doyle and Coleman “P-Body” Mays. The four corners will be Jerry King, Johnny Holland, Steve Gandy and Leon Reeves.
The family would like to thank our many friends for your thoughts, prayers, visits, and gifts of food during this time of our lives.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
