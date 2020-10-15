MOULTON — Leland Jones, 72, died October 13, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Leland was the husband of Vickie Jones.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.