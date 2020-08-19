FLORENCE
Leldon Jackson Jones, age 90, was born January 16, 1930 in Cullman, Alabama. He passed away on August 17, 2020, at home in Florence, Alabama, with his beloved wife of 67 years, June, at his side.
Leldon graduated from Coffee High School in 1948, and went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War. He was discharged from duty in 1952 and returned to Florence to attend Florence State Teachers College. Upon completion of his schooling, he was hired by the United States Postal Service, where he was employed for 34 years.
Leldon was a longtime member of College View Church of Christ in Florence. He became a Christian at an early age and, because of his devotion to the Lord, served Him faithfully all of his life.
Leldon married June Nichols Jones on December 25, 1953. He is survived by June, as well as by his daughters, Lynn Melson (Tim) and Kaye Holderfield (Boyce). Leldon took great joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom affectionately knew him as “Pop.” His five grandchildren are: Tyler Melson (Grace Ann), Ellie Lester (Clint), Emma Grace Melson, Trip Holderfield (Kristy) and Turner Holderfield. Additionally, he is survived by five great- grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Dewey Jones and Maude Parker Jones; brothers and sisters-in-law, Verbon T. Jones (Jean Wade) and Glenn P. Jones (Mary Joyce).
Anyone who knew Leldon very well was aware of his passion for the outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman his entire life, and made many friends through that pursuit. Someone fondly observed, “Now the smallmouth bass feel a little more at ease, as will the doves on opening day of dove season.”
There will be a graveside service for family and friends to celebrate Leldon’s life on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, assisted by Kenny Moorer. Pallbearers will be Tim Melson, Tyler Melson, Boyce Holderfield, Tripp Holderfield, Turner Holderfield, Clint Lester. Elkins Funeral Home of Florence will direct. Social distancing is encouraged.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith…”
2 Timothy 4:7.
We love you with all of our hearts and will see you one day in that beautiful place called Heaven. Your Loving Family.
