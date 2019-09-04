HACKLEBURG
Joy went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Joy was born on January 11, 1959, in Red Bay, AL. She was the daughter of James Floyd “Bud” and Janice Polly Marquiss. She married Tommy Baker Jr. “Buddy” on September 4th, 1987 and they shared 32 years together. Her family and her beloved dogs were her pride and Joy.
Joy is survived by her husband, Buddy; her daughters, Emily (Koty) McCarley and Audra (Kelby) James; her grandchildren, Rylan, Kanaan, Tucker, Taylor and Ruthie McCarley and Paisley, Saydee and Charlie James. Her mom Polly, and her brothers, Jimmy (Kim Howard) Marquiss, Wade (Amy) Marquiss; a host of nieces and nephews and her precious dogs, Bama, Tiger and Bonnie are left to cherish her memories. Freida Wright Evans, Diane Malone and Jane Ables were three of her lifelong friends among others that she was blessed to have as part of her life.
Joy was preceded in death by her father, James “Bud” Floyd Marquiss; her first husband, Mike Reid and four angel grandbabies.
Joy was a member of New Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Hodges and under significant achievements she listed “Saved by the Grace of God.”
Funeral services will be held at Marion County Funeral Home in Hamilton on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. Visitation 2-4 p.m. with burial in Cedar Tree Cemetery in Hackleburg. Pastor Tony Wood will be officiating.
Joy has requested that in lieu of flowers, you please make monetary donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Heath Bob Hudson. Mail to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Marion County Funeral Home directing.
