COURTLAND — Lemar Terry, 59, died April 19, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Courtland Park, 252 College Street, Courtland, followed by a 2:30 p.m. memorial service at the park. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.

