FLORENCE — Lena Clara McFall Hale, 94, Florence, passed away December 25, 2020. A graveside service will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service in Greenview Memorial Gardens, Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama. Phillip Everett, officiating.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband, William “Dub” T. Hale; son, Glenn Edward Hale; son-in-law, Larry R. Young; great-grandson, Ryan Daniel Young; parents, Parker Doyle and Selma Smith McFall; brothers, Parker Fred McFall, and David McFall; sisters, Ola McFall Barber, Annie Lee McFall Seaton, and Vera Frances McFall.
Lena is survived by her children, Jeffrey T. Hale, and Donna Young; grandson, Derrill Young (Felicia); great-grandchildren, Marley Young and Mike Golliver; sisters, Grace McFall Lawson, and Mary McFall McLaughlin; and a host of much-loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Vicki Walden for her loving care to Lena. And especially to Jeff, who served as Lena’s care coordinator, her constant companion, her best friend, and son.
Lena was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Her favorite pastimes were playing rook, seeing her friends, and meeting new people.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented