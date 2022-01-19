FLORENCE — Lendon Ray Jackson, known to his family as Big Daddy, 83, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel with funeral immediately following. Doug Jackson will be officiating. Burial will be in Spruce Pine North Carolina.
Mr. Jackson was a native and lifelong resident of Florence, retired as General Foreman of Florence Utilities after 37 years of service and a member of IBEW Local 558. Lendon was a member of the Army National Guard of Alabama where he was an accomplished sharpshooter. He was a three-year letterman in basketball and baseball at Central High School. As reported in the newspaper of the day, Glendon and Lendon Jackson, Central’s “twin towers of power” signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in June 1956 where he earned the position of pitcher. He was a member at Petersville Church of Christ.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Dr. Willie Mae Jackson; son, Billy Jackson (Beth) and son, Brett Jackson (Anne); grandchildren, Bailey Jackson, Brantley Jackson, Braiden Jackson, Blake Jackson, Chase Jackson and Riley Jackson; sisters-in-law, Rosie Jackson, Charlotte Jackson Rogers and Gloria Davenport, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Jackson was preceded in death by parents, James and Blanche Jackson; brothers, Gene “Ed” Jackson, Glendon Jackson and Gerald Jackson; sister-in-law, Nancy Jackson; brothers-in-law, Jack Davenport (Mary) and Lloyd Davenport; sisters-in-law, Doris Wallace (Gene), Dorothy McCleod (Mac) and Betty Sparks (Rex).
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Tunnel to Towers Foundations. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
