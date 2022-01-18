FLORENCE — Lendon Ray Jackson, 83, died January 16, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The service will begin at 12 p.m. in the chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.