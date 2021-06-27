ROGERSVILLE — Lenvil Dale Messer Sr., 83, died June 26, 2021. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with interment in Liberty Grove Cemetery.

