MUSCLE SHOALS — Leo Donald Suggs, 90, died October 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Burial immediately following in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.