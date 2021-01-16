MOULTON — Leo Frank Shultz Jr., 67, died January 15, 2021. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Fergason Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Leo was the husband of Mary Melson Shultz.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.