HALEYVILLE — Leola Page Webb, 91, died March 1, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Waldrep Freewill Baptist Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

