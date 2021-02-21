MUSCLE SHOALS — Mr. Leon Bates, 70, died Sunday, Febuary 14, 2021. Public viewing will be 1-8 p.m., February 21, 2021, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at noon, on Monday, at Galilee Cemetery- Leighton. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.