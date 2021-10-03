ADDISON, AL — Leon A. Hightower, 95, died Friday, October 1, 2021. Visitation will be held today, October 3, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at Piney Grove FCM in Danville, Al. The funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m., at Piney Grove FCM. Burial will follow in the cemetery adjacent to the church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.