RUSSELLVILLE — Leon Pinkard, 77, Union community, died July 22, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 3 in the chapel with burial in East Franklin Cemetery.

