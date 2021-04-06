FLORENCE — Leon Simmons Sr., 85, died March 31, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Florence, with Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.