FLORENCE — Leona Jo Young, infant daughter of Jade and Bobby Young of Florence, left this world on August 26, 2019. In addition to her parents, she leaves a sister, Abbie, and grandparents, Dawn and Jackie Young, Jack Reed, and Linda Harris.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Leona left this world much too soon and she is loved and missed by so many.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the NICU at Huntsville Hospital and Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
