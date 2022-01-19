FLORENCE — A bright light left this world on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, when God called home his faithful servant, Leona Kyser Moore of Florence, Alabama, to her eternal rest at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Hospital and Medical Center. After a sudden decline in her health, Leona passed peacefully with her children Roslyn, Christopher, and Margaret, and several loved ones, by her side.
Leona Kyser Moore was born on May 3, 1948 in Owassa, Alabama to the late Augustus and Larce (Maye) Kyser. Leona entered this life on the same birthdate as her maternal grandmother Lula Maye, and she bore the same name of her paternal grandmother Leona Kyser. She was the fifth of eight children and was preceded in death by her sisters, Louise Stallworth, Eva Mae Byrd, Hazel Kyser, and beloved nephew, Harold S. Byrd. Leona accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and became a faithful member of Second Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Owassa, Alabama.
As a young child, Leona was very studious and could often be found alone actively reading. She attended Conecuh County Training School (CCTS), where she graduated as the Valedictorian of the Class of 1966. After high school graduation, Leona attended Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama. While at Alabama A&M University, she was a member of Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority, served as Miss Alpha Phi Omega and worked as a reading tutor in the School of Education. In May 1970, Leona graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Secondary Education. She furthered her education by earning a Masters degree in Special Education from Alabama A&M University in 1976.
Leona was married to the late Paul E. Moore, and from their union, three children were born, Roslyn, Christopher, and Margaret. Leona began her journey as an educator in the Conecuh County School System from 1970-1972. For the next thirty (30) years, she was extremely devoted to the students at Northside Middle (which later became Deshler Middle) and Deshler High School within the Tuscumbia City School System.
Leona was a Maroon & White Life Member of the Alabama A&M University (AAMU) National Alumni Association. She was also an active participant and supporter of her local AAMU Muscle Shoals Alumni Chapter and AAMU Athletic Community Resource Group (ACRG). Since her April 1995 initiation, Leona was a proud, loyal, and active member of the Muscle Shoals Area Alumnae Chapter (MSAA) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her MSAA active involvement included service on the following committees: Hospitality, Membership Services, and Social Action. Leona enjoyed attending National and Regional Conventions, as well as Alabama Delta State Cluster meetings. One of her greatest honors, from the Sorority, was being recognized and honored as a “Delta Dear.” In December 2006, Leona was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a breast cancer survivor, Leona was committed to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Annual Cancer Walk in the Florence Area.
In her personal time, Leona enjoyed reading her “Our Daily Bread” devotional, completing crossword puzzles, working in her yard, cooking her special dishes, spending time with her sisters, family, and CCTS classmates in Evergreen, AL, traveling with her daughters, attending/tailgating at Alabama A&M football games, and going to the casino with her best girls and sisters-friends.
Leona’s love for the Lord was evident through her faithful and diligent service to Tennessee Valley Community Church and Center (TVCC) in Florence, Alabama. She taught Sunday School and Youth Bible Study; Sung in the Senior Choir; Served on the TVCC Steward Board and also held the position of Secretary Emeritus.
Leona leaves a long legacy of service, memories of her beautiful smile and warm spirit to cherish. She is survived by her children, Roslyn Moore Evans, Tuscaloosa, AL; Christopher Paul Moore, Florence, AL; and Drs. Margaret (Corey) Moore Jones, Valley Grande, AL. One brother, Oscar (Melnie) Kyser, Stone Mountain, GA. Three sisters, Virtira (Robert) Gandy, Georgiana, AL; Daisy Lee Kyser, Huntsville, AL; and Armelia (Stanley) Oliver, Helena, AL. She was affectionately and lovingly known as “Granny” to her two grandsons, Parker Jamison Evans, Tuscaloosa, AL and Wells Matthew Jones, Valley Grande, AL. Two aunts, Arie Lee Kyser, Pittsburgh, PA; Mary Lee Kyser, Gahanna, OH; and one sister-in-law, Dr. Marvelene Moore, Knoxville, TN. A bonus daughter, Tara Rice Avery, Nashville, TN, and bonus granddaughter, Tyra Avery, Birmingham, AL, a devoted lifetime friend/sorority sister, Mrs. Dolline Marshall, Leighton, AL, and many nieces, nephews, loving family members and a host of friends.
Special Family Acknowledgement to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Hospital Pulmonary Department, Cardiology Department, and Critical Care unit. As Momma would say, “Rejoice! In everything you do… Rejoice!”
Visitation is Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Presley-Fluker Funeral Directors Inc., 531 Knoxville Road, Evergreen, AL 36401. Graveside Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Second Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 5358 Owassa Road, Evergreen, AL 36401.
