FLORENCE — Leona Kyser Moore died January 11, 2022. Visitation will be today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Presley-Fluker Funeral Directors Inc., 531 Knoxville Road, Evergreen, AL. Graveside Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Second Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

