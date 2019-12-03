TUSCUMBIA — Leona Stonecipher Willis, age 94, of Tuscumbia, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation today, December 3rd from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Charlie James officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Willis was born on June 29, 1925, to the late Roscoe and Ida Virginia Stonecipher. Mrs. Willis was an active member, Sunday school secretary, and choir member of Valdosta Baptist Church for as long as she was able. Mrs. Willis was retired from Willis Upholstering, a business she and her husband established.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary V. Jones, Hazel Pate and Jennie Faye King, and brothers, Leo, Lester and Louie Stonecipher.
Survivors include her beloved spouse of 73 years, Wallace Willis; daughter, Wanda Berry and her husband, Carlos; grandchildren, Darrin Berry (Cindy), Jason Berry (Angie) and Jenny Lee Cottrell (Nick); great-grandchildren, Brandon, Cody, Jordon and Blakely Berry, Owen and Evan Jackson; brothers, Lile and Lois Stonecipher; and sisters, Ida Mae Michael and Lula Mae Pounders.
Pallbearers include Darrin, Jason, Brandon, Cody and Jordon Berry, and Nick Cottrell.
The family gratefully acknowledges the staff of Southern Magnolia, Iuka, Mississippi.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
