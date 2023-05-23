F 5.23.23 leonard cole.jpg

FLORENCE — Leonard Cole, 91, of Florence, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his residence. He was a graduate of Lexington High School, retired from the United States Air Force and Browns Ferry. He was loved by his family dearly and will be missed.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you