FLORENCE — Leonard Cole, 91, of Florence, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his residence. He was a graduate of Lexington High School, retired from the United States Air Force and Browns Ferry. He was loved by his family dearly and will be missed.
A visitation will be Wednesday, May 24th from 12 – 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Sonny Owens officiating. The burial will be in Barkley-White Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Cole was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Lela Cole; wife, Mary Lois Cole of 69 years; siblings, Virginia Smith, Carolyn Reeder, and Larry Cole; daughter-in-law, Vicki Cole. He is survived by his children, Rickey Cole, Mickey Cole, and Susan (Thomas) Smith; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, David Cole, Jerry (Wanda) Cole, James (Geneva) Cole; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Mr. Cole’s special friend and great neighbor, Alec Alexander; caregiver, Margaret Cryer and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice for their wonderful care.
