PHIL CAMPBELL
Leonard Eugene Weems, 82, of Phil Campbell, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Harvest, AL.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was later an aviation technician with commercials airlines.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, October 22, 2019 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Phil Campbell. Speaking at the service will be Brother Richard Parker. The pallbearers will be Doug House, Ricky Herndon, Kenny Herndon, Brad Trapp, Dean Flory and Keith Weems.
He is survived by his son, Bret Richard Weems (Vickie Curnutt); granddaughters, Elizabeth Schnagel, Jessica Weems; grandson, Spencer Weems; great-grandson, Noah Collins; brother, Houston Weems (Diane); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffery Eugene Weems; parents, Clyde and Veatrice (Watson) Weems; brothers, Kenneth Weems, Keith Weems; and sisters, Angelita Amey and Anita Johnson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Keller Hospice and Encompass Hospice for the love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
