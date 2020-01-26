KILLEN — Leonard Hal Riley, 65, of Killen, passed away January 24, 2020 at Glenwood Center.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Stan Dean officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Leonard was a lifelong resident of Florence, AL. He was a 1973 graduate of Rogers High School and retired from Mangus Tool & Die. Leonard was a loving son, brother, uncle, and good friend to many.
Mr. Riley was preceded in death by his father, William H. Riley.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Keeton Riley of Florence; sisters, Beverly Robbins (Don) of Killen, and Sharon Robbins (David) of Killen; nieces, Casie Steen (Corey), Brandi Corum (Hank), and Blair Hampton (Ross); nephew, Blaine Robbins (Joshua Carlyle); and great-nieces and great-nephews, Evie and Summer Steen, Hannah and Lawrence Corum, and James Hampton to be born in June.
Pallbearers will be: Corey Steen, Hank Corum, Blaine Robbins, Ross Hampton, David McCaig, and David Holden.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
